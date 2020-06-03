Quiz: How well do you know your Coronation Street characters?

EVEN THOUGH THE show hasn’t been filmed for quite some time, Coronation Street and some of the other popular British soaps have stayed on the air throughout the crisis.

They may be fast running out of material to put on our screens, but show runners said on Monday that it will resume filming next week as restrictions ease in the UK.

With that in mind, how well do you know your Coronation Street characters?

Who's this nasty fella? ITV Rob Allison Geoff Metcalfe

David Platt Des Barnes And who's she? ITV Toyah Battersby Leanne Battersby

Sarah Platt Tracey Barlow Old school now. Who's this happy fellow? ITV Jim McDonald Jason Grimshaw

Des Barnes Fred Elliott Sir Ian McKellan had a few guest appearances on the show as a nefarious conman. What was his actual name? ITV Mel Hutchwright Lionel Hipkiss

Jonathan D'Arcy Edward Casaubon Gail Platt has been married six (!) times on the show. But who fathered her son David? ITV Brian Tilsley Richard Hillman

Martin Platt Joe McIntyre Who has been married the most times on the show with seven? Ken Barlow Michelle Connor

Mike Baldwin Steve McDonald Who's this? ITV Yasmeen Nazir Asha Alahan

Alya Nazir Sunita Parekh What about this person? ITV Kylie Turner Tina McIntyre

Shona Ramsey Becky McDonald Jack and Vera Duckworth were well-loved stalwarts, but what was their son's name? John Thomas

Gerry Terry What's Chesney's surname? ITV Battersby Brown

Dobbs Armstrong Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog You did very well, indeed Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever cat Almost purrfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Baaaaaad Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic A great effort Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtely awful A shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share