This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 3 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: How well do you know your Coronation Street characters?

Cast members are set to return to the cobbles for filming next week.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 3 Jun 2020, 9:30 PM
17 minutes ago 2,288 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5113876
Image: ITV
Image: ITV

EVEN THOUGH THE show hasn’t been filmed for quite some time, Coronation Street and some of the other popular British soaps have stayed on the air throughout the crisis. 

They may be fast running out of material to put on our screens, but show runners said on Monday that it will resume filming next week as restrictions ease in the UK. 

With that in mind, how well do you know your Coronation Street characters?

Who's this nasty fella?
ITV
Rob Allison
Geoff Metcalfe

David Platt
Des Barnes
And who's she?
ITV
Toyah Battersby
Leanne Battersby

Sarah Platt
Tracey Barlow
Old school now. Who's this happy fellow?
ITV
Jim McDonald
Jason Grimshaw

Des Barnes
Fred Elliott
Sir Ian McKellan had a few guest appearances on the show as a nefarious conman. What was his actual name?
ITV
Mel Hutchwright
Lionel Hipkiss

Jonathan D'Arcy
Edward Casaubon
Gail Platt has been married six (!) times on the show. But who fathered her son David?
ITV
Brian Tilsley
Richard Hillman

Martin Platt
Joe McIntyre
Who has been married the most times on the show with seven?
Ken Barlow
Michelle Connor

Mike Baldwin
Steve McDonald
Who's this?
ITV
Yasmeen Nazir
Asha Alahan

Alya Nazir
Sunita Parekh
What about this person?
ITV
Kylie Turner
Tina McIntyre

Shona Ramsey
Becky McDonald
Jack and Vera Duckworth were well-loved stalwarts, but what was their son's name?
John
Thomas

Gerry
Terry
What's Chesney's surname?
ITV
Battersby
Brown

Dobbs
Armstrong
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
You did very well, indeed
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaaad
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
A great effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie