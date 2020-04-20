This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 20 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus: 77 deaths and 401 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed this evening at a Department of Health briefing.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 20 Apr 2020, 5:58 PM
28 minutes ago 48,168 Views 91 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5079009
Dr Tony Holohan at the nightly briefing in the Department of Health. 17 April.
Image: Sam Boal
Dr Tony Holohan at the nightly briefing in the Department of Health. 17 April.
Dr Tony Holohan at the nightly briefing in the Department of Health. 17 April.
Image: Sam Boal

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 77 people who contracted Covid-19 have died in Ireland. 

The Department of Health confirmed this evening that there are 401 new cases of coronavirus in the country.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland now stands at 15,652 and there have been a total of 687 deaths. 

Of the 77 new deaths, some 67 were located in the east of the country, four in the west, four in the north-west, and two in the south. 

The median age of today’s reported deaths is 84.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the large number of deaths reported today does not mean the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, but rather it is the number of notifications that the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) received. 

Holohan also warned against the public assuming measures will be largely relaxed in the coming weeks.

“We’ve been clear all along we need these measures to stay in place, we need to see further progress… we’ll make the evaluation on a continuing basis about the progress of the disease,” he said. 

“For now, the message absolutely is no complacency, there’s no room for taking our foot off the gas.”

He said the NPHET will make a recommendation towards the end of next week to Government, who will make a decision on whether to relax or extend current measures in place until 5 May. 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Health Simon Harris earlier today also warned the public not to become complacent about the lockdown measures that have been implemented. 

Varadkar said that anecdotally, “there does seem to have been an increase in traffic and an increase in people out and about”.

With reporting from Conor McCrave

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (91)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie