'There does seem to be an increase in traffic': Don't let complacency scupper progress, Taoiseach warns

Varadkar says there does appear to be some complacency. He says he’s seen more traffic on the roads pic.twitter.com/halLw7U1KR — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) April 20, 2020 Source: Christina Finn /Twitter

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has echoed comments made by Health Minister Simon Harris last night, warning against complacency in the battle to contain and slow the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking at an event in Dublin today, he said he had noticed an increase in people out and about in recent days.

Current restrictions on movement are in place until 5 May at the earliest.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said on Friday’s Late Late Show that Ireland had had success in flattening the curve, and that the restrictions introduced in recent weeks had helped save hundreds of lives.

“I share the Minister of Health’s concerns about that. Certainly anecdotally and speaking to people, there does seem to have been an increase in traffic and an increase in people out and about,” the Taoiseach said today.

“It is okay for people to be out and about so long as they observe social distancing. It is okay for people to travel provided those journeys are necessary.

We do, however, have a concern not yet backed up by numbers – but we may have numbers later today – that there has been a little bit of complacency setting in. That worries us because we are making real progress in terms of predicting the rate the virus is spreading and we don’t want to lose that.

The deaths of a further 39 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland were announced yesterday evening. There are now a total of 15,251 confirmed cases here.

In his video message on Twitter last night, Harris said the progress made by the Irish people risks being undone if people become complacent.

Harris warned progress made so far was “fragile”.

He said: “There’s an air of complacency creeping in in relation to Ireland’s battle against Covid-19 and we have to push back against it.

“We’re at a very delicate moment and it would not take much for that to be reversed.

“I’m hearing stories of people beginning to somewhat relax their interpretation of the phrase ‘stay at home’ or the 2km rule, and I really need to appeal to you not to do that.