Dublin: 10 °C Friday 5 June, 2020
Coronavirus: 7 deaths and 28 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health released the figures this evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 5 Jun 2020, 5:53 PM
7 minutes ago 4,861 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5116108
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further seven patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have died and there are 28 new cases of the disease in Ireland.

Today, it was announced that the easing of restrictions will accelerate from the previous roadmap, with Leo Varadkar calling next week’s stage “Phase Two Plus”.

People can travel within their own county, or up to 20km from their home, whichever is further, from Monday. It is planned to remove these domestic travel restrictions completely on 29 June.

However, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned that the disease is still a threat to the public. Politicians have also urged the public not to become complacent as the number of people with the disease lowers.

More to follow. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (4)

