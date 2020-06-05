Coronavirus: 7 deaths and 28 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further seven patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have died and there are 28 new cases of the disease in Ireland.

Today, it was announced that the easing of restrictions will accelerate from the previous roadmap, with Leo Varadkar calling next week’s stage “Phase Two Plus”.

People can travel within their own county, or up to 20km from their home, whichever is further, from Monday. It is planned to remove these domestic travel restrictions completely on 29 June.

However, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned that the disease is still a threat to the public. Politicians have also urged the public not to become complacent as the number of people with the disease lowers.

