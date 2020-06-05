This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 5 June, 2020
People to be allowed to travel anywhere in their county from Monday

Cabinet to sign off on dramatic escalation of the roadmap.

By Christina Finn Friday 5 Jun 2020, 12:23 PM
1 hour ago 30,937 Views 64 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5115673
Image: Shutterstock/shutterupeire
Image: Shutterstock/shutterupeire

PEOPLE WILL BE allowed travel anywhere within their own county from Monday as the government today moves to escalate the roadmap to reopen the country.

The Cabinet is set to sign off on the country entering into Phase 2 of the plan this afternoon.

The message that members of the public will now be permitted to travel within their own county’ is in addition to the 20km distance rule.

Travel across county borders within a 20km radius will be allowed, but sources state the message is still to “stay local”

Those living close to a county border will be allowed travel up to 20km into a neighbouring county.

No details have emerged yet has to how this rule change will be enforced.

Last week, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said he saw no scientific basis or justification for the 5km and 20km travel restrictions.

Health Minister Simon Harris said his week that the 20km rule is important to avoid the virus being brought into less affected areas. 

Sources state the government’s thinking is that some family members live further away than the 20km rule. Modifying the rules will now allow more people visit their loved ones.

An announcement on further measures are due to be made this afternoon, at around 2.15pm.

It also expected that there will be good news for the hospitality sector, with hotels and B&Bs given the go ahead to open at the beginning of July in bid to boost domestic tourism.

The 20km rule is likely to be scrapped on 29 June alongside the opening of the tourism industry.

Allowing people to move freely within their own county comes a day after it was confirmed that all major retail stores will open from Monday.

It is understood that stores will be asked to stagger their opening times so as to avoid an influx of people queuing. Also, shops may not open until 10.30am.

Shopping centres will remain closed, but are now expected reopen on 15 June.

However, major retailers may be asked to stagger opening hours and to open no earlier than 10.30am.

As we move forward with the phases, the government’s slogan is set to change to “stay local” rather than “stay at home”, Harris told reporters last night.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

