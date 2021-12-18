#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 18 December 2021
Coronavirus: 7,333 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 18 Dec 2021, 3:03 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5634586
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 7,333 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 410 people were in hospital with the virus, and 107 are in intensive care.

Yesterday, 3,628 new cases were confirmed, a total of 420 Covid-19 patients were in hospital and 105 people were in ICU.

The Omicron variant is now estimated to make up 35% of Ireland’s confirmed cases; the Covid variant’s increased transmissibility, coupled with increased socialisation over Christmas, is expected to prompt another wave that is feared will put the health system under pressure.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said earlier today that he’s “very worried” about Omicron’s potential impact, but said that the Government had acted “early” in implementing restrictions now.He said that people’s behaviour does matter.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said in a statement: “Recent international experience and the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant here means we can expect to see a large number of cases over the next short period of time. 

“We all remember the call to ‘flatten the curve’ in the early days of the pandemic – we have successfully driven down incidence of disease in the community before – we can and must now work together to do it again. 

“By choosing to act safely right now, together we can limit the impact this disease will have in the weeks to come and in doing so, we can protect the vulnerable, prevent unnecessary deaths and ensure the continued operation of our healthcare system and other essential services.”

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “The growth of the Omicron variant represents a significant threat to people’s ability to safely enjoy the Christmas and New Year period. Over the coming days please think about each of your social contacts and consider whether now is the time to be meeting with them. 

Meet up outside where possible and avoid all crowded settings. If you have symptoms please isolate immediately and arrange a PCR test – do not go to work and do not meet up with other people. If you are identified as a close contact it is vital that you restrict your movements.

