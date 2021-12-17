#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coronavirus: 3,628 new cases confirmed in Ireland, with Omicron now accounting for 35% of cases

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures today.

By Jane Moore Friday 17 Dec 2021, 4:40 PM
53 minutes ago
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 3,628  new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, as the Omicron variant is now estimated to make up 35% of total cases.

As of 8am today, 420 people were in hospital with the virus, and 105 are in intensive care.

Yesterday, 4,141 new cases were confirmed, a total of 443 Covid-19 patients were in hospital and 108 people were in ICU.

It comes as Cabinet meets to discuss the National Public Health Emergency Team’s recommendations aimed at reducing the spread of the Omicron variant.

NPHET last night recommended that pubs and restaurants be shut from 5pm, and that the number of people attending sporting and live events be reduced.

The cabinet’s Covid-19 sub-committee met NPHET members earlier today to discuss the recommendations. Taoiseach Micheál Martin travelled back from Brussels to attend today’s meetings.

Jane Moore
