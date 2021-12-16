Coronavirus: 4,141 new cases confirmed in Ireland, while HSE revises down Omicron cases

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 4,141 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 443 people are in hospital with the coronavirus, including 108 patients in intensive care units.

The Department of Health has confirmed that it has revised down the number of cases of the Omicron variant, putting the figure at 39 cases. It had been 42 as of yesterday.

Yesterday, 4,325 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, a total of 470 Covid-19 patients were in hospital and 105 people were in ICU.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said yesterday that there had been 47 deaths notified in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,835. Last Wednesday, a total of 81 deaths were reported.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said it is estimated that the Omicron variant represents 27% of all new Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

It means the number of cases linked to the new variant has doubled in the last few days.

Donnelly also said that boosters provide a “dramatic and essential additional protection”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Donnelly said people in their 40s would be able to get appointments for their booster jabs at mass vaccination centres next week.

With reporting from Cate McCurry, PA