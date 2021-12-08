Coronavirus: 4,152 new cases confirmed in Ireland, with 81 deaths notified in the past week

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 4,152 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 543 people are in hospital with the coronavirus disease, including 118 patients in intensive care units.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said that there had been 81 deaths notified in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,788. Last Wednesday, a total of 55 deaths were recorded.

Yesterday, 5,590 new cases were confirmed, a total of 505 Covid-19 patients were in hospital and 117 people were in ICU.

In a statement from NPHET, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that new evidence on the Omicron variant was emerging every day, but more time is needed to study the variant.

“As noted by the World Health Organisation today, new data on the Omicron variant are emerging every day, but scientists need time to complete studies and interpret the results. We must be careful about drawing firm conclusions until we have a more complete picture,” said Holohan.

“Our high incidence of disease from COVID-19 is driven by the Delta variant. We know how to break the chains of transmission of COVID-19 – these measures have worked against previous variants of COVID-19, they can successfully supress transmission of the Delta variant and we are optimistic that they will work against the Omicron variant.”

Holohan also welcomed the approval of Covid-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11, saying that it is a “significant positive step”. He also encouraged people to step forward for their booster vaccine when called for it.

“Please prioritise your booster vaccine appointment as soon as you are called for it. Do not wait until after Christmas to receive your booster vaccine. The benefits of receiving your booster dose far outweigh any potential risks that may arise in the meantime.

“You will begin to receive the benefit of your booster protection within seven days of receiving your third dose. This means that anybody who received their vaccine this week can be confident in the protection the booster will offer them as we move closer to the Christmas period.”