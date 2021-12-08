NIAC recommends all children aged 5 to 11 should be offered Covid vaccine

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly has accepted recomendations from the National Immunisation Advisory Council (NIAC) that children aged 5-11 be offered the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

The recommendations were issued by NIAC and endorsed by Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

The Pfizer vaccine was first approved by the European Medicines Agency for use in children between 5-11 in late November.

NIAC have also “strongly recommended” that children aged 5-11 years who have an underlying condition, who live with a younger child with complex medical needs or who are living with a immunocompromised adult receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

A statement issued by the Department this morning also says that NIAC has also recommended “that vaccination should be offered to all children aged 5-11 years”.

“Today’s news is another positive step forward in our country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Donnelly.

“As the country continues to experience a high incidence of disease, we have seen a significant increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in this age group.

“While we know that most children will experience a very mild form of this disease if they pick it up, for a small few, they may become severely ill.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Extending the possibility of vaccination to this age group offers another layer of protection to our children, and to those around them.”

The HSE are now set to work with the Department of Health to operationalise these new recommendations.

The recommendation asks that children recieve the vaccine as part of a two-dose schedule, three weeks apart.

The dose being recommended is also smaller compared to the dose received by anyone over the age of 12, with children between 5-11 set to get a 10 µg dose compared to a 30 µg dose.