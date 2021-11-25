EU regulator approves Pfizer jab for children aged 5 to 11 - paving way for consideration by NIAC

THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES Agency (EMA) has recommended approval of the Pfizer/BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11.

The vaccine is already in use in adults and children aged 12 and above, with the EMA saying today that the dose of the vaccine will be lower for children aged 5-11.

As in the older age group, it is advised that the vaccine be given as two injections in the muscles of the upper arm, three weeks apart.

The Pfizer jab has already been approved for use in the 5-11 age group in the US, with the pharmaceutical manufacturer last month submitting data to the EMA from a study involving 2,268 children.

In a statement today, the EMA said that the study showed 90.7% efficacy in preventing symptomatic Covid-19.

“The most common side effects in children aged 5 to 11 are similar to those in people aged 12 and above. They include pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, redness and swelling at the site of injection, muscle pain and chills. These effects are usually mild or moderate and improve within a few days of vaccination,” the statement said.

The EMA’s human medicines committee therefore concluded that the benefits of the Comirnaty (pfizer) vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 outweigh the risks, particularly in those with conditions that increase the risk of severe Covid-19.

The recommendation from the EMA must be considered and approved by Ireland’s National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) before the vaccine is rolled out to the younger age group.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said this week this may not take place until next year.

“We will have to go to Niac here but I would support the roll out to children in due course once it’s authorised by the relevant authorities who have the clinical expertise to make that recommendation but that’s something we will look at very closely,” he said.

In Ireland, Covid-19 vaccines have been approved for children aged over 12 for a number of months. So far, 393,800 children and teenagers aged 10-19 are fully vaccinated.

NIAC has recommended that children with underlying conditions avail of a Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible but that all parents should equally consider vaccinating their children.

Chair of National Immunisation Advisory Committee Prof Karina Butler has said that Covid-19 is most often a mild disease in children but that some will suffer from severe disease and that “the benefits of vaccination exceeded any risk”.