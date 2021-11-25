#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 25 November 2021
Advertisement

EU regulator approves Pfizer jab for children aged 5 to 11 - paving way for consideration by NIAC

The recommendation from the EMA will see a lower dose for the age group.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 25 Nov 2021, 12:13 PM
47 minutes ago 13,833 Views 40 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5611490

THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES Agency (EMA) has recommended approval of the Pfizer/BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11. 

The vaccine is already in use in adults and children aged 12 and above, with the EMA saying today that the dose of the vaccine will be lower for children aged 5-11.

As in the older age group, it is advised that the vaccine be given as two injections in the muscles of the upper arm, three weeks apart.  

The Pfizer jab has already been approved for use in the 5-11 age group in the US, with the pharmaceutical manufacturer last month submitting data to the EMA from a study involving 2,268 children.

In a statement today, the EMA said that the study showed 90.7% efficacy in preventing symptomatic Covid-19. 

“The most common side effects in children aged 5 to 11 are similar to those in people aged 12 and above. They include pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, redness and swelling at the site of injection, muscle pain and chills. These effects are usually mild or moderate and improve within a few days of vaccination,” the statement said. 

The EMA’s human medicines committee  therefore concluded that the benefits of the Comirnaty (pfizer) vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 outweigh the risks, particularly in those with conditions that increase the risk of severe Covid-19. 

Related Reads

22.11.21 Six in 10 people have reduced social contacts over the last week, new poll shows
22.11.21 Antigen tests: How do they work, when do I use them, and how accurate are they?

The recommendation from the EMA must be considered and approved by Ireland’s National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) before the vaccine is rolled out to the younger age group. 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said this week this may not take place until next year. 

“We will have to go to Niac here but I would support the roll out to children in due course once it’s authorised by the relevant authorities who have the clinical expertise to make that recommendation but that’s something we will look at very closely,” he said.

In Ireland, Covid-19 vaccines have been approved for children aged over 12 for a number of months. So far, 393,800 children and teenagers aged 10-19 are fully vaccinated

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

NIAC has recommended that children with underlying conditions avail of a Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible but that all parents should equally consider vaccinating their children.

Chair of National Immunisation Advisory Committee Prof Karina Butler has said that Covid-19 is most often a mild disease in children but that some will suffer from severe disease and that “the benefits of vaccination exceeded any risk”.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (40)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie