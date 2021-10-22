#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coronavirus: 2,466 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures this afternoon.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 22 Oct 2021, 5:01 PM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 2,466 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of this morning, there were 457 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 90 are in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 2,029 new cases of Covid-19, 448 people with the virus in hospital and 88 in ICU.

The National Public Health Emergency Team said on Wednesday that there had been 63 deaths notified in the past week, bringing to 5,369 the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “The bank holiday weekend will bring increased levels of socialising across the country. With the current trajectory of the disease in Ireland it is important that every individual knows and acts on the basic measures to limit the spread of Covid-19.

“Keep social distance, wear a face mask appropriately, wash your hands regularly and manage your contacts. If you are meeting indoors with others, ensure the room is well ventilated, avoid crowded situations and if it feels like an unsafe environment, leave.

“Be mindful of the symptoms of the disease such as fever, cough, or flu like symptoms. If you do experience any symptoms, self-isolate immediately and seek a PCR test as soon as possible.”

He also urged those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so, ahead of a HSE Halloween campaign to inform and engage with those who are not yet vaccinated.

“Today and over this weekend, the HSE are continuing to operate walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centres right across the country for anyone aged 12 years and older.

“I strongly encourage anyone who has not yet attended for their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or second dose if it is due and you have yet to receive an appointment, to avail of these vaccination centres this weekend.

“You can also register for a vaccine appointment online or by phone, or book an appointment with a participating pharmacy. These vaccines are very safe and effective at protecting against the worst effects of Covid-19.”

