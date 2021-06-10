Coronavirus: 398 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 398 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 70 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, including 23 people in ICU.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems. Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.

Speaking at a press briefing this afternoon, HSE chief Paul Reid noted there are no Covid-19 patients in St James’ Hospital today, which he said is “quite remarkable”.

Reid said the vaccine target for next week is 270,000 to 290,000 doses, adding that one million people who registered on the portal have received a vaccine.

Pharmacists will, from next Monday, begin administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the HSE confirmed.

Yesterday, 259 new cases were confirmed in Ireland. These were the lowest figures reported since the 14 December.

Northern Ireland reported 105 new cases yesterday.

With reporting by Niamh Quinlan and Michelle Hennessy