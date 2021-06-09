Coronavirus: Lowest daily figures since mid-December as 259 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 259 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 76 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, including 27 people in ICU.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems. Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.

Today’s cases mark the lowest daily figure since 14 December 2020, when a total of 264 cases were reported.

Yesterday, 271 new cases were confirmed in Ireland. Northern Ireland reported 81 cases and no deaths.