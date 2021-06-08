Coronavirus: 271 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 271 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 77 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, of whom 27 are in ICU.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.

Yesterday, 377 new cases confirmed in Ireland, while Northern Ireland reported 54 cases and no deaths.