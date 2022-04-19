Coronavirus: 14,486 new cases and 750 patients in hospital, including 44 in ICU

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 778 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also reported 1,668 PCR-confirmed cases of the virus yesterday, 852 PCR-confirmed cases on Easter Sunday, 1,666 on Saturday and 1,788 on Good Friday.

Advertisement

This brings the total number of PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 since Friday to 6,752.

In addition, there were 2,013 positive antigen tests reported through the HSE website on Thursday, 1,459 on Friday, 1,270 on Saturday, 1,351 on Sunday and 1,641 yesterday.

This brings the combined total of positive antigens reported since Thursday to 7,734.

Combining the two figures leads to an overall total of 14,486 cases of Covid-19 being reported since last Thursday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

As of 8am today, there are 750 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, of whom 44 are in ICU.