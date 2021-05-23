Coronavirus: 438 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 438 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 116 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, including 43 people in ICU.

The latest figures do not contain information about recorded Covid-19 deaths.

Source: Department of Health/Twitter

Yesterday, there were 381 new cases confirmed in Ireland.

110 patients were in hospital, with 42 of whom in ICU.