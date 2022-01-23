#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 23 January 2022
Covid-19: 8,126 cases, 845 people in hospital and 79 in ICU

The figures were confirmed by the Department of Health this afternoon.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 23 Jan 2022, 1:07 PM
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sam Boal
HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported an additional 8,126 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

As of 8am this morning, there were 845 people in hospital with the virus, of whom 79 were in intensive care.

The Department of Health notified 4,731 cases of Covid-19 through PCR testing.

Additionally, 3,395 cases were confirmed yesterday through a positive antigen test registered through the HSE portal.

As of 6am yesterday, almost all Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted with hospitality venues returning to normal operating hours and social distancing measures being scrapped.

