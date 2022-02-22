Coronavirus: 7,354 new cases and 608 patients in hospital, including 54 in ICU

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported 3,294 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

Additionally, 4,060 more positive antigen tests have been registered on the HSE website.

Advertisement

It brings the day’s cases to a combined total of 7,354.

As of 8am this morning, 608 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 54 in intensive care.

As of 8am today, 608 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 54 are in ICU.

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported 11,671 cases from PCR tests and 8,515 from antigens that were recorded over the weekend.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

634 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 53 in intensive care.