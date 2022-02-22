#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coronavirus: 7,354 new cases and 608 patients in hospital, including 54 in ICU

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures this afternoon.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 22 Feb 2022, 3:01 PM
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported 3,294 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

Additionally, 4,060 more positive antigen tests have been registered on the HSE website.

It brings the day’s cases to a combined total of 7,354.

As of 8am this morning, 608 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 54 in intensive care.

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported 11,671 cases from PCR tests and 8,515  from antigens that were recorded over the weekend.

634 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 53 in intensive care.

Lauren Boland
