Coronavirus: 313 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 313 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 53 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, including 15 in ICU.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any further deaths due to the virus.

There were 373 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland yesterday.