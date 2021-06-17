#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 17 June 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 373 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health released the figures this evening.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 17 Jun 2021, 4:41 PM
39 minutes ago 10,955 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5469683
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported a further 373 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health said there are 54 people in hospital being treated for Covid-19, with 18 of those patients in intensive care units.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “We are now experiencing near elimination of Covid-19 in the vaccinated population. For the 50-65s who are in the process of receiving protection from full vaccination, incidence is dropping. Incidence is also reducing in most age groups, showing commendable compliance with public health measures as the vaccination programme is rolled out to more and more people.

“If you are fully vaccinated you can safely resume normal life – meeting other fully vaccinated people from up to two households indoors without masks or social distancing, and meeting unvaccinated people from one other household indoors and without masks.

“Those of us awaiting vaccination should continue to wash/sanitize hands regularly, manage contacts, avoid crowds, wear masks where appropriate and socialise outdoors.”

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “Recent advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) states that mixing of vaccine doses is not recommended. I would urge anyone due to receive their 2nd dose of AstraZeneca vaccine to do so, completing their protection against Covid-19.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “All indicators of the disease are improving nationally.

In April and May, incidence was stable at 400-500 cases a day – this has now reduced to a five day average of 303. Hospital admissions have reduced from 103 to 57 in the past two weeks. If we can continue to weigh public health measures with vaccine uptake and continue to keep new variants, including Delta, at bay then the risk profile of Covid-19 in Ireland will alter for the better.

Yesterday, there were 329 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland. A total of 57 patients were in hospital yesterday, 19 of whom were in ICU.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced today that the vaccine portal for 35-39 year olds will open this Sunday, starting with those aged 39.

In the seven days up until Monday 13 June, there were 2,270 new cases of Covid-19 – representing a drop of 21.3% on the previous week. The number of Delta variant cases in Ireland has increased to 139, the Cabinet was told on Wednesday.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie