Coronavirus: 373 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported a further 373 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health said there are 54 people in hospital being treated for Covid-19, with 18 of those patients in intensive care units.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “We are now experiencing near elimination of Covid-19 in the vaccinated population. For the 50-65s who are in the process of receiving protection from full vaccination, incidence is dropping. Incidence is also reducing in most age groups, showing commendable compliance with public health measures as the vaccination programme is rolled out to more and more people.

“If you are fully vaccinated you can safely resume normal life – meeting other fully vaccinated people from up to two households indoors without masks or social distancing, and meeting unvaccinated people from one other household indoors and without masks.

“Those of us awaiting vaccination should continue to wash/sanitize hands regularly, manage contacts, avoid crowds, wear masks where appropriate and socialise outdoors.”

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “Recent advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) states that mixing of vaccine doses is not recommended. I would urge anyone due to receive their 2nd dose of AstraZeneca vaccine to do so, completing their protection against Covid-19.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “All indicators of the disease are improving nationally.

In April and May, incidence was stable at 400-500 cases a day – this has now reduced to a five day average of 303. Hospital admissions have reduced from 103 to 57 in the past two weeks. If we can continue to weigh public health measures with vaccine uptake and continue to keep new variants, including Delta, at bay then the risk profile of Covid-19 in Ireland will alter for the better.

Yesterday, there were 329 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland. A total of 57 patients were in hospital yesterday, 19 of whom were in ICU.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced today that the vaccine portal for 35-39 year olds will open this Sunday, starting with those aged 39.

In the seven days up until Monday 13 June, there were 2,270 new cases of Covid-19 – representing a drop of 21.3% on the previous week. The number of Delta variant cases in Ireland has increased to 139, the Cabinet was told on Wednesday.