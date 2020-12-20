#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 20 December 2020
Coronavirus: Four deaths and 764 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The public have been advised to limit social interactions in the last weekend before Christmas.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 20 Dec 2020, 5:05 PM
25 minutes ago 32,387 Views 85 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5306829
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed that 764 more cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has reported that four more people in Ireland have died with Covid-19.

The total number of people who have died now stands at 2,158, while the number of cases has reached 79,542.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 403 are men and 355 are women
  • 67% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 34 years old
  • 284 in Dublin, 70 in Limerick, 52 in Donegal, 44 in Cork, 37 in Wexford and the remaining 277 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

As of 2pm today, there are 233 patients with Covid-19 hospitalised, of whom 29 are in ICU.

15 additional hospitalisations have been made in the past 24 hours. 

The current national 14-day incidence rate is 112.2 per 100,000.

Validation of data at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has led to the reclassification of two cases as confirmed, which is reflected in the current total of 79,542. 

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that “every indicator of disease severity is moving in the wrong direction, more rapidly than we had anticipated”.

“We have particularly strong concerns about the prospect of inter-generational mixing around the festive season,” Dr Holohan said.

Dr Holohan said that on 11 December, the 7-day incidence rate for people aged 19-44 was 106 per 100,000 population, but had more than doubled to 217 per 100,000 yesterday.

“If these younger people come into contact with their loved ones over the age of 65, we could see a spike in infections in this more vulnerable group,” he said.

“This would lead to very a serious pattern of disease, hospitalisations, ICU admissions and unnecessary deaths.”

Dr Holohan has asked people to reduce their social contacts and to avoid crowds, pubs and restaurants as we move into Christmas week. 

Earlier today, Northern Ireland confirmed thirteen deaths and 505 new cases of Covid-19. 

