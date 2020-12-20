#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thirteen deaths and 505 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by health officials this afternoon.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 20 Dec 2020, 2:09 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Adam.Bialek
Image: Shutterstock/Adam.Bialek

NORTHERN IRELAND HAS confirmed that a further 505 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19.

In its latest update this afternoon, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health reported that 13 more people have died with the virus.

In total, there have been 61,942 Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland and 1,196 deaths since the first outbreak of the virus earlier this year. 

Yesterday, there were  640 new cases and 17 deaths reported in Northern Ireland.

From 26 December to 2 January, essential retail, gatherings, and household visits to gardens in Northern Ireland will be subject to a curfew.

England, Scotland and Wales are introducing tighter last-minute restrictions ahead of Christmas in a bid to stop the spread of a new coronavirus variant.

However, the new strain has not yet been identified in Northern Ireland.

