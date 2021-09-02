Coronavirus: 1,751 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,751 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am this morning, 343 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, including 59 in ICU, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May– as of yesterday, 5,112 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

Yesterday, there were 1,789 new cases and 360 people with Covid-19 in hospital, with 56 in ICU.