Coronavirus: 1,789 new cases confirmed in Ireland as 20 deaths registered in past week

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,789 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

360 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, including 56 in ICU, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May– as of today, 5,112 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

That represents an increase of 20 deaths on last week’s figure of 5,092. However, that does not necessarily mean that the 20 deaths occurred in the past week as the system in Ireland allows a period of time for families to register the death of a loved one.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the Delta variant is still circulating widely despite increasing levels of vaccination across the population.

“Over 70% of cases are in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people and we are seeing a high incidence of Covid-19 in adults and teenagers aged 16-29,” Dr Holohan said.

If you haven’t yet registered for your vaccine or have delayed receiving your second dose, please do so as soon as possible.

“We know that vaccines work. They are about 80% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 disease and they provide approximately 95% protection against hospitalisation,” Dr Holohan added.

Yesterday, there were 1,382 new cases and 355 people with Covid-19 in hospital, with 55 in ICU.

The government announced its new plan for the removal of remaining Covid-19 restrictions during autumn yesterday evening, with certain limitations lifting on 6 September, 20 September, and 22 October.

After October, the only restrictions set to remain in place are mask requirements on public transport, in shops and in healthcare settings and self-isolation when someone has symptoms of the virus.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said today that the plan is “good” but “not without risk”.

“What we’re trying to do is find a cautious path,” Donnelly said.