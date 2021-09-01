#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 1 September 2021
Stephen Donnelly: Approach to September and October is 'a good plan, but not without risk'

The Health Minister said that it was about finding balance to reopen sectors of society that are not yet back to normal.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 1 Sep 2021, 9:34 AM
Stephen Donnelly leaves a Cabinet meeting at Dublin Castle.
Image: PA
Image: PA

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Stephen Donnelly said that the plan to reopen the final sectors closed for months due to the pandemic “is cautious”, adding “it’s a good plan, but it’s not without risk”.

Amárach Research carried out on behalf of the government indicates that around one in five people would like the Government to reopen slower, one in five would like the Government to reopen faster, and three in five “believe the pace is about right”.

Donnelly told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the testing and tracing system has been “excellent” and additional capacity has been added to the hospital sector. But he also pointed out to Ireland’s high incidence rate, and the “very serious spikes” in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

“We have to be careful,” Donnelly said. “What we’re trying to do is find a cautious path.”

Yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced the final phased easing of restrictions, with 6 September, 20 September and 22 October the three key dates.

Live indoor music at weddings, religious ceremonies and a phased return to the office are among the measures to be eased over the coming weeks. Today, full capacity on public transport resumed.

When asked why public transport was resuming at full capacity at this stage, Donnelly said: “It’s not a public health recommendation, it’s something that Minister [for Transport Eamon] Ryan was very keen that it could be facilitated.”

He added that he was on board with the decision, and he wasn’t sure if NPHET had given official advice on it.

NPHET have advised that at least 90% of people aged 16 and older should be fully vaccinated by 22 October to proceed with that phase of reopening.

He said that NPHET was presented with four scenarios last Friday. Three showed cases rising until mid-October, which he said was why the date of 22 October was chosen.

When asked whether lockdowns were over, Donnelly said “let’s hope so”, adding that he was particularly conscious of cases in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

