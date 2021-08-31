Coronavirus: 1,382 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,382 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There are 355 Covid-19 patients in hospital as of 8am today, with 54 in intensive care, the Department of Health said this evening.

Yesterday, there were 1,293 cases reported and 382 people with Covid-19 in hospital, with 61 in ICU.

Deaths are currently being announced weekly.

As of last Wednesday, a total of 5,092 deaths related to Covid-19 have been notified in Ireland.