Coronavirus: 1,382 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,382 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
There are 355 Covid-19 patients in hospital as of 8am today, with 54 in intensive care, the Department of Health said this evening.
Yesterday, there were 1,293 cases reported and 382 people with Covid-19 in hospital, with 61 in ICU.
Deaths are currently being announced weekly.
As of last Wednesday, a total of 5,092 deaths related to Covid-19 have been notified in Ireland.
