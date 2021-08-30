#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coronavirus: 1,293 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health announced the figures this evening.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 30 Aug 2021, 5:22 PM
Prof Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group and Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,293 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There are 382 Covid-19 patients in hospital as of 8am today, with 61 in intensive care, the Department of Health said this evening.

Yesterday, there were 1,706 cases reported and 347 people with Covid-19 in hospital, with 60 in ICU.

As of Wednesday, a total of 5,092 deaths related to Covid-19 have been notified in Ireland.

As of today, 88.1% of adults are fully vaccinated, while 91.8% of adults have received at least one vaccine dose.
80.8% of the population eligible to receive a vaccine (aged 12 and over) are fully vaccinated, and 6.8m vaccine doses have been administered to date.

HSE chief Paul Reid said that 14,000 people received a vaccine dose at walk-in centres over the weekend, meaning a total of over 134,000 vaccine doses have been administered via walk-in centres to date.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

