Coronavirus: 1,293 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Prof Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group and Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn.

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,293 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There are 382 Covid-19 patients in hospital as of 8am today, with 61 in intensive care, the Department of Health said this evening.

Yesterday, there were 1,706 cases reported and 347 people with Covid-19 in hospital, with 60 in ICU.

As of Wednesday, a total of 5,092 deaths related to Covid-19 have been notified in Ireland.

As of today, 88.1% of adults are fully vaccinated, while 91.8% of adults have received at least one vaccine dose.

80.8% of the population eligible to receive a vaccine (aged 12 and over) are fully vaccinated, and 6.8m vaccine doses have been administered to date.

HSE chief Paul Reid said that 14,000 people received a vaccine dose at walk-in centres over the weekend, meaning a total of over 134,000 vaccine doses have been administered via walk-in centres to date.