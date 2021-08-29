#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 29 August 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 1,706 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health announced the figures this afternoon.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 29 Aug 2021, 1:42 PM
1 hour ago 12,421 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5534910
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,706 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 

There are 347 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 60 in intensive care, the Department of Health said this afternoon.

Yesterday, there were 1,997 cases reported and 324 people with Covid-19 in hospital, with 61 in ICU.

As of Wednesday, a total of 5,092 deaths related to Covid-19 have been notified in Ireland.

HSE chief Paul Reid said today: “The vaccination programme has been a great success by winning hearts & minds of the public to give us all wider protection.

“Walk in centres continue today for anyone aged 12 or over. Vaccination gives you higher protection. If not vaccinated you’re at much higher risk.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

 

The Government is expected to announce a roadmap to lift the remaining Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in the coming weeks and months, as schools and universities return.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie