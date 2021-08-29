Coronavirus: 1,706 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,706 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There are 347 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 60 in intensive care, the Department of Health said this afternoon.

Yesterday, there were 1,997 cases reported and 324 people with Covid-19 in hospital, with 61 in ICU.

As of Wednesday, a total of 5,092 deaths related to Covid-19 have been notified in Ireland.

HSE chief Paul Reid said today: “The vaccination programme has been a great success by winning hearts & minds of the public to give us all wider protection.

“Walk in centres continue today for anyone aged 12 or over. Vaccination gives you higher protection. If not vaccinated you’re at much higher risk.”

The Government is expected to announce a roadmap to lift the remaining Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in the coming weeks and months, as schools and universities return.