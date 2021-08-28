Coronavirus: 1,997 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,997 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There are 324 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 61 in intensive care, the Department of Health said this afternoon.

Yesterday, there were 1,875 cases reported and 326 people with Covid-19 in hospital, with 59 in ICU.

As of Wednesday, a total of 5,092 deaths related to Covid-19 have been notified in Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan said in response to today’s figures: ”We continue to see levels of transmission of Covid-19 that are simply too high and would be categorised as a dark red country according to the ECDC.

“It is important that we continue to follow the public health advice this weekend.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to come forward for your first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, or if you’ve missed your appointment for your second dose it’s not too late. Come forward, get vaccinated.

Earlier today, HSE chief Paul Reid said that almost 88% of adults had been fully vaccinated and that 92% are at least partially vaccinated.

“Our focus still remains to give as many as possible protection,” he said.

Walk-in vaccination centres are open this weekend, and offering the vaccine to those aged 12-15 years of age for the first time.