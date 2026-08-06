Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#GAZA: Unicef has reported that at least 300 children have been killed in Gaza since a ceasefire was announced in October 2025.
#DRONES: Russia shot down 605 Ukrainian drones during the night over its territory and the annexed Crimean Peninsula, the defence ministry said Thursday.
#WEST BANK: An Israeli settler has been charged over the killing of Palestinian activist and teacher Awdah Hathaleen, in what rights groups say is the first indictment of an Israeli settler for killing a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank since October 2023.
#FIFA: Uefa, the governing body of football in Europe, has said its previous threat to boycott all Fifa competitions stands and that it still lacks confidence in Gianni Infantino’s presidency.
Scientists have captured images of the sun’s surface in the finest detail yet.
Researchers were able to peek at its scorching surface with the help of the National Science Foundation’s Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope, located on the island of Maui in Hawaii.
☀️ Scientists using the @NSF Inouye Solar Telescope have made a major breakthrough in solar physics, discovering Kelvin-Helmholtz instability on the Sun's surface—a finding that could help explain explosive solar activity and other solar phenomena: https://t.co/GHDS3B7UXT pic.twitter.com/yJhD4KecVY— National Solar Observatory (@NatSolarObs) August 5, 2026
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