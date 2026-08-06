News Fix

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

The most important Irish and international stories you need to know today.
8.00pm, 6 Aug 2026
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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

9 NO FE Best Dressed Dub Horse Show_90753007 Philip Brophy and Joe Wallace pictured with Aine Cryan and Anna Rose Hynes at the Best Dressed competition at the Gallagher Dublin Horse Show. Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

lecco-italy-6-aug-2026-moregallo-mount-during-moregallo-mount-fire-credit-alessio-morgese-alamy-live-news Moregallo Mount fire near Italy's Lake Como. Italy has placed every one of its major cities under its highest heat alert today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: Unicef has reported that at least 300 children have been killed in Gaza since a ceasefire was announced in October 2025. 

#DRONES: Russia shot down 605 Ukrainian drones during the night over its territory and the annexed Crimean Peninsula, the defence ministry said Thursday.

#WEST BANK: An Israeli settler has been charged over the killing of Palestinian activist and teacher Awdah Hathaleen, in what rights groups say is the first indictment of an Israeli settler for killing a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank since October 2023.

#FIFA: Uefa, the governing body of football in Europe, has said its previous threat to boycott all Fifa competitions stands and that it still lacks confidence in Gianni Infantino’s presidency. 

PARTING SHOT

Scientists have captured images of the sun’s surface in the finest detail yet.

Researchers were able to peek at its scorching surface with the help of the National Science Foundation’s Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope, located on the island of Maui in Hawaii.

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