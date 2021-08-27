#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 27 August 2021
Coronavirus: 1,875 new cases confirmed in Ireland

326 patients are in hospital with Covid-19, including 59 people in ICU.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 27 Aug 2021, 5:46 PM
File image of Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed an additional 1,875 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 

There are 326 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 59 in intensive care, the Department of Health said this evening.

Yesterday, there were 1,866 cases reported and 331 people with Covid-19 in hospital, with 61 in ICU.

As of Wednesday, a total of 5,092 deaths related to Covid-19 have been notified in Ireland.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said Ireland’s fourteen-day incidence is currently 531 per 100,000.

“This means that as per ECDC categorisation, Ireland is now classified as dark red with incidence higher than 500 per 100,000,” Dr Holohan said.

“This demonstrates that there is presently a high level of virus transmitting in Ireland.

With so much disease circulating in the community the reality is that if you are unvaccinated or not yet fully vaccinated you are at higher risk of contracting Covid-19 and potentially becoming very unwell.  

Today’s figures did not contain any additional information about Covid-19 deaths, with these figures being recently reported on a weekly basis in the wake of the HSE cyber attack.

Dr Holohan added that walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics will be open across the country over the weekend.

He “strongly encouraged” anyone aged 12 or older to attend one of the vaccination centres if they have not yet received a Covid-19 inoculation. 

