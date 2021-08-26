Coronavirus: 1,866 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 1,866 CASES of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.

There are 331 people in hospital with the virus, with 61 in intensive care, the Department of Health confirmed this evening.

Yesterday, there were 2,051 cases and 307 people with Covid-19 in hospital, with 55 in ICU.

There has been a total of 5,092 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan said the number receiving critical care in hospital is the highest number since 3 April this year.

“Critical care is our last line of defence against Covid-19 and I know this figure will concern many of us.

“Vaccination remains our best means of protection against Covid-19. The vaccines available in Ireland are very safe and effective against Covid-19.

“There are still some people who haven’t yet taken up the opportunity of vaccination or, who have delayed receiving a second dose for various reasons. I strongly encourage anyone who is in this position to ensure they get fully vaccinated as soon as possible in order to best protect themselves and those around them.”