Coronavirus: 2,051 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 2,051 CASES of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.

There are 323 people in hospital with the virus, with 56 in intensive care, the Department of Health confirmed this evening.

There has been a total of 5,092 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland. That represents an increase of 18 on the figure reported last Wednesday.

Yesterday, there were 1,571 cases and 307 people with Covid-19 in hospital, with 55 in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said public health officials continue to have significant concerns over the Delta variant and the increase in the incidence of disease.

“Over 70% of cases are in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people and we are seeing a high incidence of Covid-19 in adults and teenagers aged 16-29,” Dr Holohan said.

If you haven’t yet registered for your vaccine or have delayed receiving your second dose, please do so as soon as possible. We know that vaccines work.

“They are about 80% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 disease and they provide approximately 95% protection against hospitalisation,” Dr Holohan said.

The latest figures come as health officials warn of a continuing high incidence of disease in Ireland, mostly confined to younger unvaccinated age groups.

NPHET’s head of disease modelling Professor Philip Nolan said on Tuesday that Ireland is approaching the peak of the wave of Delta infections but that it has not peaked yet.

“We have been living with Covid-19 restrictions for a significant period of time – it is now 542 days since we reported the first case of COVID-19 in Ireland. It is understandable that many of us are tired of the public health measures that we continue to advise,” he said.

Unfortunately, this disease continues to evolve and the very best way we can protect ourselves and each other is to continue to do our very best to follow the public health advice.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan yesterday said at the moment public health officials “have no basis to say anything other than we expect incidence to grow” over the coming weeks.

He was speaking after Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he expects all remaining restrictions to be lifted by Christmas. Holohan said he hoped remaining restrictions could be gone “much sooner” than Christmas.

“It’s hard to be certain about it in advance but obviously our hope and ambition is that we might get there much sooner than that,” he said.

Holohan added that the level of vaccination is key in determining whether “unsafe” activities can return and that Ireland may be in that place in “four to six weeks”.