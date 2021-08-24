Coronavirus: 1,571 new cases confirmed as NPHET warns of 'extremely high incidence' in Ireland

A FURTHER 1,571 CASES of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.

There are 307 people in hospital with the virus, with 55 in intensive care, the Department of Health confirmed this afternoon.

Yesterday, there were 1,592 cases and 318 people with Covid-19 in hospital, with 60 in ICU.

This afternoon, chief medical officer Dr. Tony Holohan warned of an “extremely high incidence” of the disease in Ireland currently.

“On average, we have reported 1,814 confirmed cases of Covid-19 per day for the last 5 days. Our 14-day incidence is now 526 per 100,000 population. This is an extremely high incidence of disease circulating in our communities,” he said in a statement ahead of a press briefing at the Department of Health.

Mask wearing is a simple and effective way of breaking the chains of transmission. If you do are infected but do not have symptoms or have yet to develop symptoms, you can still spread the virus to others. Face masks help reduce this risk.

Holohan noted that a self-reported survey has shown that mask wearing has declined to 93% in February and March to a current level of 84%.

He added: “Please, continue to wear a mask in indoor settings like retail, on public transport and in restaurants and in crowded outdoor settings. This remains a simple but important measure that we all can take to prevent this virus spreading in our communities.”

NPHET’s head of disease modelling Professor Philip Nolan said this afternoon that Ireland is approaching the peak of the wave of Delta infections but that it has not peaked yet.

“We have been living with Covid-19 restrictions for a significant period of time – it is now 542 days since we reported the first case of COVID-19 in Ireland. It is understandable that many of us are tired of the public health measures that we continue to advise,” he said.

Unfortunately, this disease continues to evolve and the very best way we can protect ourselves and each other is to continue to do our very best to follow the public health advice.

Nolan as well as virologist Dr Cillian De Gascun and Dr Michael Power of the HSE’s Critical Care Programme each also urged people who have not yet been vaccinated from the virus to avail of a Covid-19 vaccine.

“About 60% of people with Covid-19 who are currently receiving critical care are people who are eligible to be vaccinated. This is a stark reminder to all of us to receive our COVID-19 vaccines as soon as we are eligible to do so,” De Gascun said.

Power said that the best way for people to protect the country’s critical care system is to ensure they are vaccinated against Covid-19.

“There are currently 55 people in intensive care in our hospitals. Critical care is our last defence against Covid-19. All of our ICUs have limited capacity – when ICU beds are required by patients with Covid-19, it reduces what is available in the system for other patients who require critical care,” he said.

“The best way for all of us to protect our critical care capacity and our health service is to complete our vaccination programmes as soon as possible and to continue to follow the public health advice. ”