Coronavirus: 1,592 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 1,592 CASES of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.

There are 318 people in hospital with the virus, with 60 in intensive care, the Department of Health confirmed this evening.

Yesterday, there were 1,688 cases and 314 people with Covid-19 in hospital, with 59 in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said today: “Over the course of the last seven days, 32 people with COVID-19 were admitted to critical care facilities and today, there are a total of 60 people with COVID-19 receiving critical care. The median age of those in ICU is 55 – this means that 50% of the patients currently in ICU with Covid-19 are aged less than 55 years.

“Over the weekend, we reported that the number of newly confirmed Covid-19 cases in hospital in a single day had reached a level not seen since mid-February this year.

“Unfortunately, all of this indicates that we are still not at the peak of this wave of Covid-19 and that many people continue to experience severe illness due to COVID-19. While our vaccination programme continues to offer great hope, at this point in time, only 53% of 16- to 29-year-olds are fully vaccinated. This age group continues to account for the highest incidence of Covid-19 in our population.

“Anyone who is eligible to receive a vaccine, should do so as soon as possible. It is vital that all of us complete our vaccination schedule – you will be fully protected 7-14 days after your second dose.

“Consider each activity you take part in for its level of risk. Continue to regularly wash hands, wear a mask when appropriate, keep your distance and avoid crowds. Manage your social contacts and choose outdoors where possible for meeting others. If you have symptoms of Covid-19, however mild self-isolate immediately and arrange a test through the HSE or your GP.”

Earlier today, NPHET’s head of modelling Professor Philip Nolan urged people to complete their vaccination regimen and to give it the appropriate time to take full affect.

Speaking on today’s Morning Ireland, Nolan said that Ireland was “not there yet” in terms of the level of vaccinations required to see a decrease in cases. He added that continuing vaccination should see levels reach that point next month.

“A little over 90% of the adult population have registered for a vaccine and received at least a first shot, so that’s great news. In the next three or four weeks they’ll receive their second dose and two weeks after that, that have achieved a very high level of immune protection,” he said.

Meanwhile, President of the Intensive Care Society Dr Colman O’Loughlin said today that approximately 60% of Covid-19 patients in the Mater ICU are unvaccinated.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One programme, he said that he was particularly concerned at the infection levels among pregnant women.

O’Loughlin said there have been cases of emergency Cesarean sections being carried out to protect loss of life in both mother and baby.

He said said the country is facing a new chapter in the fight against the infection, which will not be based on restrictions but will instead be based on vaccination success.

He added that this is unknown territory and “we don’t know where we are with that”.