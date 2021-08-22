Coronavirus: 1,688 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 1,688 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland this afternoon.

There are 314 people in hospital with the virus, with 59 in intensive care.

Yesterday, there were 2,125 new cases and 259 people with Covid-19 in hospital, with 54 in ICU.

The Chief Executive of the HSE, Paul Reid, warned today that the threat posed by the coronavirus remains “very real”.

Reid tweeted that almost 6.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland.

A total of 85% of the eligible population have received two doses and 91% of people have received at least one dose.

The Taoiseach also warned that the Delta Covid-19 variant has not yet reached its peak in Ireland.

“Vaccination is the key. We are continuing to vaccinate. The younger age cohorts are still not enjoying the full protection of that vaccination programme, having received first doses later than the older age cohorts,” Martin said.

“So we did anticipate this increase, we anticipate an increase over the next number of weeks. We have not reached the peak of the Delta wave yet, and of course any time the disease is increasing at this rate is a time for concern.

In Northern Ireland, 11 further deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported.

Northern Ireland’s Department of Health said on Sunday there has also been 1,485 new confirmed cases of the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period.

