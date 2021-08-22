Covid hospital numbers hit highest level since March

The number of people in hospital has increased by 55 on the same time yesterday. File photo.

The number of people in hospital has increased by 55 on the same time yesterday. File photo.

THE NUMBER OF people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 has climbed to 314, its highest level since the end of March.

The latest figures show that the number of people in hospital with the coronavirus has increased by 55 on the same time yesterday.

The number of people in intensive care units due to the disease has increased by five to 59.

The Chief Executive of the HSE, Paul Reid, warned today that the threat posed by the coronavirus remains “very real.”

Yesterday, the daily number of confirmed cases was above 2,000 for the third time in a week.

Today’s hospital figures, recorded at 11:30am, are the highest since 29 March.

The highest number recorded this year came on 18 January, when 2,020 people were in hospital with the coronavirus disease.

The ICU figures peaked on 24 January, when 221 people were in intensive care with Covid-19.

Reid tweeted that almost 6.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland.

A total of 85% of the eligible population have received two doses and 91% of people have received at least one dose.

Vaccinations continue this weekend. Almost 6.6M now administered. 91% of adults partially vaccinated & 85% fully. 135,000 12-15s registered & 77,000 now administered. But the threat is still very real as 314 #covid19 patients now hospitalised & 54 in ICU. Take good care @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) August 22, 2021

Reid added that over 135,000 teenagers in the 12-15 age cohort have registered to receive a vaccine, while 77,000 in that age group have received a jab.

Taoiseach

The Taoiseach has warned that the Delta Covid-19 variant has not yet reached its peak in Ireland.

Micheál Martin spoke to the media in Cork where he attended an official homecoming event for the Rowing Ireland team from the Tokyo Olympics.

Asked about the rise in Covid cases, Martin said: “We are concerned about the Delta variant and the increase in numbers. At a meeting last week the CMO (chief medical officer) articulated that concern along with the Nphet representatives and the CEO of the HSE in terms of the impact on hospitalisations and ICUs.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Vaccination is the key. We are continuing to vaccinate. The younger age cohorts are still not enjoying the full protection of that vaccination programme, having received first doses later than the older age cohorts.

“So we did anticipate this increase, we anticipate an increase over the next number of weeks. We have not reached the peak of the Delta wave yet, and of course any time the disease is increasing at this rate is a time for concern.

“So, I would appeal to people to watch the fundamentals in terms of social distancing, wearing masks, indoors in particular and adhering to the basic guidelines.”

The Taoiseach continued: “We are preparing next week a series of meetings in terms of how we manage the next phase of Covid-19.

“We will obviously take advice from the CMO and from Nphet. They are meeting on the 25th and then the Covid cabinet committee on the 27th and the cabinet is meeting in full on the 31st when we will decide on the next stage and the timelines involved for the different sectors and particularly those sectors that are not yet reopened.”

Additional reporting from Press Association