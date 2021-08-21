Coronavirus: 2,125 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 2,215 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

259 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, including 54 in ICU, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

The figure is the highest number of cases in a day since January and the third time in a week that the caseload surpassed 2,000.

Deaths are being announced weekly – as of Wednesday, 5,074 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

Source: Department of Health/Twitter

Yesterday, there were 2,098 new cases and 251 people with Covid-19 in hospital, with 52 in ICU.

Over 6.5 million vaccines have been administered in Ireland to date – nearly 3.6 million first doses and three million second doses.

Almost 72,000 teenagers aged 12 to 15 have received a vaccine since registration opened for the cohort, with 124,000 signing up for one so far.

Earlier today, HSE chief executive Paul Reid urged people not to dismiss public health advice.

“You may decide to ignore strong advice today from many of the top medics in the country. But please don’t dismiss it,” Reid said.

“If, as an adult, you decide not to be vaccinated, you do put yourself and others at much higher risk,” he said.

“We won’t leave anyone behind and it’s never too late.”