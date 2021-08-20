Coronavirus: 2,098 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 2,098 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The latest figures from the Department of Health record 251 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 52 in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan said: “For the second time in a week, we are reporting over 2,000 cases.

We haven’t seen this number of cases since late January 2021. This is a concerning indication of the level of Covid-19 circulating in our communities.

Yesterday, there were 1,818 new cases confirmed and 244 people with Covid-19 in hospital, with 52 in ICU.

Deaths are being announced weekly – as of Wednesday, 5,074 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

A total of 6.5 million vaccines have been administered in Ireland to date – 3.5 million first doses and three million second doses. Almost 72,000 teenagers aged 12 to 15 have received a vaccine since registration opened for the cohort, with 124,000 signing up for one so far. “Covid-19 vaccines are very effective against severe illness from Covid-19 and are protecting people from needing care in hospital and ICU,” Dr Holohan said today. “While it is possible for fully vaccinated individuals to become infected with Covid-19 and pass the virus on to others, vaccines also remain effective in significantly reducing this risk. That is why it is vital for as many people as possible to come forward for vaccination against this disease,” he added. Details for the next stage of easing Covid-19 restrictions are due to be published at the end of this month after meetings among public health officials next week. The plan is expected to cover how Ireland handles the pandemic from September through the winter and a further relaxing of restrictions later in September. The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet on Wednesday, followed be a meeting of the government’s Covid-19 subcommittee on Friday.