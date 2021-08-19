#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coronavirus: 1,818 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were reported by health officials today.

By Jane Moore Thursday 19 Aug 2021, 5:57 PM
41 minutes ago 16,588 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5526754
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,818 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health said that 244 patients are in hospital with Covid-19, with a total of 52 patients in intensive care units. 

Yesterday, there were 1,861 cases, 249 in hospital and 54 in ICU.

Deaths are being announced weekly – an additional 15 deaths were confirmed yesterday, bringing the total number to date to 5,074.

Dr Tony Holohan said the nation is experiencing a rapid rise in the incidence of the disease across the country, with 12,348 cases reported in the last seven days. This means that the virus is now circulating widely in our communities, he said.  

“While the vaccine programme continues, we need to allow time for the levels of immunity in the community to increase. The Delta variant spreads through close contact with others. Where possible, please continue to work from home and remember that small group meet ups in outdoor or well-ventilated indoor spaces are safer for everyone.  

“Follow the public health advice and take the opportunity to be vaccinated with all recommended doses – these are our safeguards against the spread of the virus. The risk of outbreaks in group settings, such as in workplaces or at social gatherings, can be minimised through strong adherence to social distancing, avoiding crowds, mask wearing and good hand hygiene.”  

