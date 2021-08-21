HSE chief urges people not to dismiss public health advice

Paul Reid said "we won't leave anyone behind" today.

Paul Reid said "we won't leave anyone behind" today.

HSE CHIEF EXECUTIVE Paul Reid has urged people not to dismiss public health advice, adding that people that decide not to receive a Covid-19 vaccine are putting themselves and others at risk.

In a tweet this morning, Reid said it was “never too late” for people to decide to get a vaccine.

“You may decide to ignore strong advice today from many of the top medics in the country. But please don’t dismiss it,” Reid said.

If, as an adult, you decide not to be vaccinated, you do put yourself and others at much higher risk.

“We won’t leave anyone behind and it’s never too late.”

Reid’s comments come as the HSE operates walk-in vaccination clinics over the weekend.

The clinics are open to those aged 16 and over, who have not yet been vaccinated or are awaiting their second dose.

The centres are providing the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. People who have not registered for a Covid-19 vaccine can sign-up at the walk-in vaccination clinics.

The latest vaccine stats show that 84% of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated, while 90% have received at least one dose. Overall, 73% of the Irish population is fully vaccinated.

Yesterday, a further 2,098 Covid-19 cases were confirmed by the Department of Health. A total of 251 patients are in hospital with the coronavirus disease, of which 52 are in intensive care units.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said it was the second time in a week that over 2,000 cases were reported.

“We haven’t seen this number of cases since late January 2021. This is a concerning indication of the level of Covid-19 circulating in our communities,” Dr Holohan said.