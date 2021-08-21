#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Saturday 21 August 2021
Advertisement

HSE chief urges people not to dismiss public health advice

Paul Reid said it was “never too late” to get a Covid vaccine.

By Céimin Burke Saturday 21 Aug 2021, 11:02 AM
1 hour ago 5,923 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5528424
Paul Reid said "we won't leave anyone behind" today.
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Paul Reid said
Paul Reid said "we won't leave anyone behind" today.
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

HSE CHIEF EXECUTIVE Paul Reid has urged people not to dismiss public health advice, adding that people that decide not to receive a Covid-19 vaccine are putting themselves and others at risk.

In a tweet this morning, Reid said it was “never too late” for people to decide to get a vaccine.

“You may decide to ignore strong advice today from many of the top medics in the country. But please don’t dismiss it,” Reid said.

If, as an adult, you decide not to be vaccinated, you do put yourself and others at much higher risk.

“We won’t leave anyone behind and it’s never too late.”

Reid’s comments come as the HSE operates walk-in vaccination clinics over the weekend.

The clinics are open to those aged 16 and over, who have not yet been vaccinated or are awaiting their second dose.

The centres are providing the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. People who have not registered for a Covid-19 vaccine can sign-up at the walk-in vaccination clinics.

The latest vaccine stats show that 84% of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated, while 90% have received at least one dose. Overall, 73% of the Irish population is fully vaccinated. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Yesterday, a further 2,098 Covid-19 cases were confirmed by the Department of Health. A total of 251 patients are in hospital with the coronavirus disease, of which 52 are in intensive care units. 

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said it was the second time in a week that over 2,000 cases were reported.

“We haven’t seen this number of cases since late January 2021. This is a concerning indication of the level of Covid-19 circulating in our communities,” Dr Holohan said.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie