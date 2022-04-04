#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 4 April 2022
Coronavirus: 19,489 new cases and 1,433 patients in hospital, including 59 in ICU

Since Saturday, there have been 9,227 PCR-confirmed Covid-19 cases.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 4 Apr 2022, 3:38 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Photoroyalty
Image: Shutterstock/Photoroyalty

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 3,164 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also reported 2,313 PCR-confirmed cases of the virus yesterday, and 3,750 PCR-confirmed cases on Saturday.

This brings the total number of PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 since Saturday to 9,227.

In addition, there were 4,045 positive antigen tests reported through the HSE website on Friday, 2,863 on Saturday and 3,354 yesterday.

This brings the combined total of positive antigens reported since Friday to 10,262.

Combining the two figures leads to an overall total of 19,489 cases of Covid-19 being reported since last Friday.

As of 8am today, 1,433 people are in hospital with Covid-19, including 59 patients in intensive care units (ICU).

Gráinne Ní Aodha
