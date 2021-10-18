Coronavirus: 1,578 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,578 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
As of 8am today, 484 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 73 are in ICU.
Yesterday, there were 1,380 new cases of Covid-19, 459 people with the virus in hospital and 74 in ICU.
Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Wednesday, 5,306 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.
This includes 26 deaths newly notified in the past week.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (8)