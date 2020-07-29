This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 29 July, 2020
Coronavirus: No deaths and 14 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The figures were confirmed by health officials this evening.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 29 Jul 2020, 5:39 PM
50 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5163057
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn at a Department of Health briefing.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn at a Department of Health briefing.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that no further people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team also said that 14 new cases have been reported. 

This brings to 25,942 the total number of confirmed cases in the Republic and 1,764 total deaths related to the disease. 

In a statement, Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that eleven of today’s cases “were close contacts of confirmed cases and half of these had no symptoms”.

“If you are concerned that you have been in contact with a confirmed case please come forward for testing. Do not wait for symptoms to emerge.”

Glynn said that there are eight cases of Covid-19 in Irish hospitals – the lowest number since early March. 

However, he warned that “across Europe the pandemic appears to be accelerating once again”.

“We have an opportunity to avoid a similar scenario here. We must take it by focusing once again on keeping our distance, washing our hands, wearing face coverings and continuing to make safe decisions that will protect ourselves, our friends, our families. No one is safe unless everyone is safe,” Glynn said.

Earlier today, officials said that over 100 people have been warned they have come into close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case through the contact tracing app, which has been downloaded by almost 1.45 million people. 

Senior civil servant Liz Canavan, from the Department of the Taoiseach, also issued a warning about the risks of complacency in work and social settings. 

