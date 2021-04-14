Coronavirus: 12 deaths and 431 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 431 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that 12 further deaths have been reported.

Of the deaths reported today, four occurred in April, two in March and six in January.

The total number of confirmed cases is now at 242,105. The number of Covid-19 related deaths remains at 4,812*.

The seven-day incidence rate 58.8 per 100,000.

Of the cases notified today: 204 are men, and 226 are women; 70% are under 45 years of age, and the median age is 33 years old.

There are 160 cases in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 34 in Donegal, 21 in Meath, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 146 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 192 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 49 are in ICU. There have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 12 April, 1,076,216 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

758,763 people have received their first dose

317,453 people have received their second dose.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of three deaths.