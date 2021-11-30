#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coronavirus: 5,471 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by health officials today.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 30 Nov 2021, 6:07 PM
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 5,471 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

As of 8am today, 579 patients are in hospital with Covid-19, of whom 122 are in intensive care.

Yesterday, 4,607 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed, 579 Covid-19 patients were in hospital with 115 in ICU.

Cabinet decided that children from the age of nine will be asked to wear a face-covering in certain public settings for the first time on a temporary basis, and that parents should aim to reduce socialisation indoors for children aged 12 and younger over the next two weeks.

In a statement this evening, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said a “significant and rapid deterioration” in the epidemiological situation, in the as-yet-unvaccinated 5 – 11-year-olds has been seen over a short period of time.

He said the measures announced this evening “are not what any of us want to hear, particularly at this time of year”.

“We know that it adds an additional burden at what has been a very difficult time for all of us, particularly those with young families.”

“Our priority continues to be to minimise risk and protect as many people as possible from severe illness.”

He recommended that the following events be avoided for at least the next two weeks:

  • Indoor birthday parties and playdates – these should take place outdoors and should be kept small
  • Sleepovers
  • Indoor community gatherings involving children including communions, confirmations, nativity and other seasonal events

Earlier today, Cabinet also agreed that, from Friday, people arriving in Ireland will be required to have a negative Covid-19 test.

The negative test can be either a PCR test taken in the previous 72 hours or a professionally-administered antigen test taken in the past 48 hours.

The new measures come amid increasing concern about the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and will be reviewed again in a fortnight’s time.

