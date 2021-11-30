#Open journalism No news is bad news

Cabinet to discuss new measures Covid-19 measures to limit child interactions

Limiting children’s interactions outside of the classroom are expected to be a key feature of the discussion.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 30 Nov 2021, 8:18 AM
Tuesday 30 Nov 2021, 8:18 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE CABINET IS set to consider a proposal that would see parent’s advised to reduce their children’s social contacts outside of school.

Reports this morning on RTE News, shows that the recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency Team will aim to cut down on children meeting other children.

The reports suggest that it does not prohibit indoor community gatherings for children for the next number of weeks. 

There is expected to be a recommendation also for mask wearing from third class upwards. It is expected that there is expected to be an exemption for children with additional needs.

Reports also suggest that other advice from NPHET includes proposals around international arrivals into the country.

These could see an antigen test set required for all people arriving into Ireland and that this would be completed a maximum of 72 hours before.

There is also a possibility that Cabinet will examine legislation that would put in place a framework to re-introduce mandatory hotel quarantine.

Yesterday Justice Minister Helen McEntee said she expected the Cabinet will agree to advise people to continue restricting their movements to help reduce the number of Covid cases.

McEntee said ministers will meet this week to discuss advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The Cabinet will meet on Tuesday and are expected to agree a number of measures, including restrictions on school playdates, birthday parties and school gatherings.

McEntee said people are “generally ahead” of  the Government in cutting down on their social activities.

“We have seen in the last few weeks, particularly as numbers have continued to increase, the general public have pulled back, be it cancelling large gatherings or just reducing and restricting their overall movements,” the Fine Gael minister added.

“When it comes to kids’ birthday parties or any type of gatherings, that is the case here too.

“We have to meet with Cabinet in the next day or two, we have a letter and advice from the chief medical officer and his team. Obviously we will explore that.

“I assume and I would guess at this stage that we will be advising and encouraging people to continue to restrict their movements,” she said. 

Public health officials confirmed yesterday 4,607 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

As of 8am today, 579 patients are in hospital with Covid-19, of whom 115 are in intensive care.

Yesterday, 3,735 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed, 566 Covid-19 patients were in hospital with 117 in ICU.

With reporting Press Association. 

