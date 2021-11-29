#Open journalism No news is bad news

Antigen testing regime to begin in schools today - here's how it will work

The tests are for close contacts of a confirmed case in school.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 29 Nov 2021, 6:30 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Daniel Beckemeier
Image: Shutterstock/Daniel Beckemeier

THE NEW ANTIGEN testing regime in primary schools across the country begins today. 

The tests will be provided for children who are close contacts of a case in their own class pod. 

If a parent receives a positive PCR test for their child, they are being asked to inform the principal of the school. 

The principal will then contact the parents of the other children in their child’s pod, to give them details of how they can order free  antigen tests for their children using a freephone number.

If just one pod is involved, only the children in this pod will be offered antigen tests. If there are two pods with separate confirmed cases of Covid, then parents of children in the whole class will be contacted and provided with the information on how they can request antigen tests. 

The children in the pod of the confirmed case can continue to attend school as long as they have no symptoms.

A letter sent to staff and parents states that if a child develops symptoms they should  isolate at home and the parents should book a PCR test for them.

“Do this even if  the antigen test has a negative (not detected) result,” the letter reads. 

Speaking late last week, Education Minister Norma Foley said that the antigen testing will be rolled out as “an additional tool” for schools to help curb the spread of the virus.

She said: “The CMO has now determined there is a role for antigen testing in our schools as an additional tool in our schools. It will be operational from the 29th, which is next Monday. All guidance will be made to schools this week and to parents also.”

However, it will be up to the parents to decide whether or not they want their child to be tested.

 

 

Garreth MacNamee
