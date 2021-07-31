#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coronavirus: 1,427 new cases confirmed, as Ireland reaches 300,000 case milestone

The latest figures were announced by the Department of Health today.

By Adam Daly Saturday 31 Jul 2021, 4:04 PM
59 minutes ago 18,022 Views 28 Comments
Image: Sam Boal/RN
Image: Sam Boal/RN

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,427 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and the country has now had at least 300,000 reported cases since the the beginning of the pandemic. 

The Department of Health has reported that 164 patients in hospital have tested positive with Covid-19. A total of 26 people in ICU have Covid-19.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said: “Today we have reached the milestone of 300,000 cases reported in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic.

However, today we have also seen how solidarity continues to be the hallmark of our response with young people across the country lining up to get vaccinated, both to protect themselves and to play their part in protecting the community.

“I strongly urge anyone eligible for a vaccine to come forward and avail of the opportunity as soon as possible.”

Yesterday, 1,501 cases of Covid-19 were reported, with 105 patients with the illness in hospital, 21 of whom were in intensive care.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.

